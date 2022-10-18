Space Heater safety: Looking at the best and safest options for your family

You might be considering a space heater to keep from constantly adjusting your thermostat and help save on your electric bill. But you have to be careful, space heaters are involved in a third of all home heating fires.

Temperatures are dipping into the 40′s for the first time this season.

Consumer Reports looked into the best and safest options.

The safest types turn off automatically when they get too hot or get knocked over, Consumer Reports said.

To find the right heater for you, think about what you want it to heat — just you, or the entire room? Consumer Reports tested spot heating using a mannequin with four sensors.

A Vorando heater scored best for spot heating and passed Consumer Reports’ safety tests.

If you want to heat an entire room, Consumer Reports said to go with a Comfort Zone. It scored excellent in fire safety tests, but it’s important to note that it is still hotter to the touch than most models.

If you have kids or pets and are concerned about hotter surfaces, Consumer Reports recommends the Lasko blade-less tower.

No matter what model you buy, it’s important to keep your space heater on the floor and plug it straight into the wall. Do not use an extension cord.

Also keep it three feet from combustible materials.