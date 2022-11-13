All lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-295 and New Kings Road

There was a deadly crash on I-295 blocks traffic on the city's northside. Crews are working to clean up the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes on I-295 and New Kings Road reopened Sunday after a deadly crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old woman from Callahan was traveling north when she missed a curve in the roadway, hit a median and flipped her vehicle. The vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. News4JAX is working to learn more information surrounding the crash.

JFRD arrived and transported the woman to Shands Jacksonville. She was pronounced deceased.

The Florida High Patrol is investigating.