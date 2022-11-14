A 2022 guide to all your holiday shipping deadlines

News4Jax has compiled a list of shipping deadlines that need to be met so those holiday packages get to their final destination on time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may be compiling your holiday shopping list right now, and if you’re shipping gifts out of town — there are some dates you should keep in mind.

News4Jax has compiled a list of shipping deadlines that need to be met so those holiday packages get to their final destination on time.

Experts said that while they aren’t expecting any major delays for packages and purchases like in recent years, consumers should still get their presents in the mail earlier rather than later.

The Postal Service recommends mailing by these dates: For ground service, get your packages mailed by Dec. 17. That’s the same for first-class mail service. For priority mail, Dec. 19 is the deadline. If you’re really behind you can get your packages in the mail two days before Christmas through priority mail express. But the biggest downside to that option — it will cost extra.

USPS holiday shipping deadlines

If you decide to go with FedEx — Dec. 8 is the deadline to get your packages in the mail for ground economy. For the standard ground service the deadline is the 14th. If you choose the express saver, you must mail gifts by Dec. 20. The deadline for two-day shipping is Dec. 21 since the post office is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And for FedEx — the same day deadline is Dec. 23.

FedEx Shipping Deadline

UPS is another popular option. For ground service, the deadline varies by location so make sure you check with your local store. The deadline for 3-Day Select is Dec. 20. You must get your packages in by Dec. 21 if you choose the 2nd Day Air option. And for next day air — the 22nd is the deadline.