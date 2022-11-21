Thanksgiving travel: Millions of Floridians expected to hit the roads, head to airport this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the roads and head to the airport this week.

AAA predicts nearly 3 million will travel for Thanksgiving, but it warns travelers to plan ahead of time — more than normal delays.

Turns out, 2.7 million Florida travelers will drive to their Thanksgiving destination. That’s about 91 percent, but it couldn’t come at a better time.

Drivers are seeing a little bit of relief when it comes to gas prices, which actually fell, on average about 10 cents last week. Right now, Florida drivers are paying $3.46 per gallon. That’s just ten cents more than last year.

Gas prices could ultimately fall 20 to 30 cents per gallon.

AAA said Monday that’s due to strong refinery output, which in turn, has led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.

Locally, Duval county’s average is the same as the state — about $3.45. Georgia’s gas tax is still suspended so drivers north of the state line are paying $3.11.

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. That’s why JAX asks passengers to get to their terminal at least two hours early. Give yourself that extra time to account for any unexpected delays.

Airport officials expect more than 10,000 passengers to fly out of JAX every day