December Deals: The best sales this month

Don’t worry if you missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Consumer Reports experts are tracking deals for you to grab throughout the month of December.

“A lot of those super low prices are still available and there will be plenty of holiday deals that are nearly as good all month long,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically offer the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers, and tablets.

Headphones

Consumer Reports spotted the Sony Wireless Earbuds for as low as $228 at Amazon. You could save more than $50 on that deal.

Coffee maker

If you’re looking for a gift that’ll perk up the morning of any coffee-lover, the Cuisinart Drip Coffee Maker is as low as $139.95 on Amazon – saving you about $60.

Consumer Reports says this coffee maker is very versatile, brewing K-cups as well as drip coffee, and is built to last.

Tablet

Surprise your loved one with a new Apple iPad Pro. Consumer Reports has seen the tablet for as low as $799.99 at Best Buy -- a massive discount on a high-end Apple product.

Vacuum

Looking for a new vacuum for yourself or someone else? Consider the stick vac by Tineco for as low as $349.99 at Amazon. This high-end cordless stick-vac cleaned up during Consumer Reports’ vacuum tests.

Smart speaker

If you’re still using an early-generation smart speaker, now might be the best time to upgrade. The Amazon Echo 4th generation is as low as $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Consumer Reports’ testers say the sound quality is much improved over previous models. You might even notice the difference when you play your favorite holiday carols.

Snag December deals

Consumer Reports says other small appliances, electronics and fitness equipment will be on sale through the end of the month, but inventory could vary due to ongoing supply chain issues. So, if you see something you want to buy, you may not want to wait – since that item could be gone when you go back.

For Consumer Reports’ full list of items expected to be on sale in December, click here.