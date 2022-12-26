Holiday waste: What you can and can’t recycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you would like to recycle all that wrapping paper — the bows and the boxes — it’s important to remember that you can’t recycle everything.

News4JAX has a breakdown of how you can recycle your Christmas leftovers — including wrapping paper, boxes, Christmas trees, electronics and more.

Wrapping paper

When it comes to wrapping paper — plain paper can be recycled. Sheets with foil, glitter, plastic or poly coatings cannot. If you’re not sure if yours has a coating on it, try crumbling it. If it crumbles like a normal piece of paper, it’s good to recycle. If it bounces back when you crumble it, then it’s time to toss it — it is not recyclable.

Gift bags

Gift bag rules are similar to wrapping paper rules. Plain paper bags can be put in the recycling bin but not bags made with plastic, foil, or fabric. If a bag has rope handles, beads, or other nonpaper decorations, remove them before recycling.

Ribbons and bows

Ribbons and bows are a big no when it comes to recycling. They can clog production at recycling plants and crews often have to shut down all of the equipment to get in and cut out ribbon that clogs the recycling machinery. So it’s best to save the ribbon and bows, and reuse them for next year.

Gift boxes

When it comes to gift boxes, it again depends on the box. Plain cardboard is good to throw in the bin, but if they contain glitter or plastic, you’ll have to toss them in the trash. All cardboard should be broken down and flattened before being placed inside a recycling bin.

Christmas tree

If you live in Jacksonville and have curbside recycling and yard waste collection, getting rid of your tree is simple. Just set your tree out on your regularly scheduled yard waste collection day. Make sure to remove the tree stand, all decorations and ornaments, and do not bag it.

Electronic Waste

The City of Jacksonville encourages the recycling of electronic waste. Residents may take items to Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility located at 2675 Commonwealth Ave. Additionally, E-waste is accepted at all HHW remote collection events. Click here to read more.