Local man’s longtime love for team on full display in Jaguars-inspired ‘fan cave’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to be Game Day and Jaguars fans, especially Chad Covert, are gearing up for Saturday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Covert has been a Jags fan since the day Jacksonville got the football team, but in the last year, he’s taken his fandom to the next level.

Covert has a whole room in his home that’s decked out in Jaguars memorabilia.

“I’ve nicknamed it ‘Chadillac’s Tavern,’” Covert said. “I enjoy being a fan. I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

While some pieces you can find online, others have their own story, like a custom flag with Trevor Lawrence standing in downtown Jacksonville.

If there’s one story that stands out to Covert, it’s the first time he sat down and watched Lawrence play for Clemson.

“Watching him play up against Alabama and when I saw him surgically slice up Nick Saban’s defensive team for the first time ever, I thought, ‘Whoa, that guy’s for real,’” Covert said, “And it came to pass. Hopefully, we’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback in our future.”

With this kind of super fandom, you might wonder if having a favorite player is even possible, but for Covert, that answer comes easy.

“Our first No. 1 overall pick, a Hall of Famer now,” he said. “A good Christian man, good to the Jaguars, good to the community. So, I’d have to say Tony Boselli.”

As Covert perfects “Chadillac’s Tavern,” he’ll start opening it up to more people to watch the game.

Even though Chad has the ultimate, sweet setting at home, he said there’s no way he’s missing the game Saturday in person.

He’ll be one of the tens of thousands of fans to cheer on the Jags at TIAA Bank Field.