Composting: turning your garbage into gold

Composting is like turning your garbage into gold — or rather a gardener’s treasure!

Composting is taking food scraps and other organic waste that will break down over time and letting it blossom into nutrient-rich soil -- at least that’s the way it’s supposed to work.

“Depending on what kind of compost system you’re using, it’s really important to know what you can and cannot put in each of them,” said Consumer Reports Editor Kevin Loria.

Consumer Reports: Is that really compostable?

First, the system: How are you going to break down the food waste? Options include backyard compost bins and Vermicomposting.

If you opt for a backyard compost bin, toss in most food scraps including eggshells, coffee grounds, and yard trimmings. Just avoid bones, meat, fish, and dairy products. Here’s the trick: When you add new waste to the bin, cover it immediately with some leaves, straw, or similar material – This keeps the ecosystem going, allowing it all to break down.

For apartment dwellers, Loria says vermicomposting might be your best bet, since it doesn’t involve a lot of space. However, it does involve worms. “You can dispose of the same food scraps as you would in a backyard bin, but worms can shy away from things like garlic, onions and citrus peels - so it’s best to avoid putting those items in your vermicompost bin,” said Loria.

Whichever system you choose, composting is a great way to generate less trash and a good start in greening up your thumb for planting season.

Consumer Reports says once you have your compost, you have options: