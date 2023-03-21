Must-have products to make cleaning your floors less of a chore

News4JAX has been asking you what your least favorite chore is, and we’ve gotten a lot of responses -- everything from cleaning the kitchen to scrubbing the bathrooms to doing laundry.

Consumer Reports also found that cleaning floors and carpets are among the most dreaded. So, its experts are recommending some products that could make that job a bit easier.

First, a washable rug is a great option for people with pets or kids or those who entertain often. They’re also great for high-traffic areas. Consumer Reports just tested several, including the popular Ruggable brand. One panelist was particularly wowed by the Ruggable Moroccan Ornate Plush Rug for $309 because of its washability and softness.

Consumer Reports: Best Washable Rugs

Now, if your home has more carpet than bare floors, Consumer Reports says you’ll need a good full-sized vacuum to get deep-down dirt. The Hoover WindTunnel Max UH30600 for about $200 is a top-performing upright in Consumer Reports’ tough tests. Also, consider the Hoover PowerDash Pet FH50700 for about $100. It earned very good scores in Consumer Reports’ cleaning tests -- which consist of removing red clay stains from carpets. When you don’t need to break out the big vacuum, consider a lightweight stick vac for quick cleanups. Consumer Reports tests have found that they can do more than just a quick pass, especially if you don’t have a lot of wall-to-wall carpeting. The Shark Vertex Ultralight HZ2002 for about $300 aced Consumer Reports’ tests for cleaning bare floors and picking up pet hair. When cleaning a tile floor, skip the old squeeze mop and consider a steam mop like the Bissell PowerFresh Slim 2075A Steam mop for about $165.

Consumer Reports: Best Vacuums of 2023

For wood floors, Consumer Reports recommends you stick to a damp mop and a cleaner formulated for your floor’s finish.

To help cut down on dirt being brought into your home, Consumer Reports says to add a doormat outside your entryway. Those made of coir, a natural fiber, are a great option.