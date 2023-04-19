Microplastics are causing a big health problem

FILE - A trash can overflows as people sit outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by the Tidal Basin, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown. The Interior Department said Wednesday, June 8, 2022, it will phase out single-use plastic products on national parks and other public lands over the next decade, targeting a leading source of U.S. plastic waste such as food and beverage containers, straws and bags.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plastic has become a part of life. Shoppers around the world buy one-million plastic bottles every minute and use five-trillion plastic grocery bags each year.

But it’s the tiniest form of plastic that could be the sneakiest. People all over the world are eating plastic and they don’t even know it.

One 2018 study revealed plastic particles were found in 93 percent of bottled water samples and 83 percent of tap water samples. Other research has shown these tiny plastics show up in beer, wine, rice, table salt, honey, and even fruits and veggies.

Some scientists estimate the average person might eat five grams of microplastics in a week. That’s about the weight of a credit card.

Inhaling airborne microplastics has been shown to cause respiratory problems. Research in mice suggests ingesting them can affect reproduction. Plastics also contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which can lead to various health problems. Experts say you can limit your exposure by using your own plastic-free containers, carrying reusable totes instead of plastic bags, and ditching plastic water bottles.

In 1950, about one-point-seven million tons of synthetic plastic were made each year. Today, it’s more than 400 million tons annually.