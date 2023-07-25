87º
Nemours Children’s Health to host webinar Tuesday on social media and youth mental health

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nemours Children’s Health experts will host a live webinar Tuesday on social media and its effects on the mental health of school-age children.

The following topics will be covered: pros and cons of social media as it relates to children’s mental health and well- well as tips on how parents can guide their child’s use of social media.

Join trusted experts for a free virtual event as they share the latest available information about social media and mental health, answer questions and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 25 at 6:00 p.m. Click here to register before the event.

