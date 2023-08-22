From the Heart: Bruce celebrates return to Morning Show following open heart surgery

This morning we are celebrating the return of Bruce Hamilton to The Morning Show anchor desk after successful heart surgery!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I just wanted to say it is great to be back and -- might I add -- way ahead of schedule! I’m feeling great after open heart surgery.

Here’s the back story: My cardiologist and good friend, Dr. Majdi Ashchi, has been following a leaking aortic valve in my heart for years. Well, this year he said the situation had gotten to the point where the valve had to be replaced. He’s been along for the ride the entire way and continued with me through surgery.

On July 17, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Dale Mueller and his talented team replaced that valve and repaired an aortic aneurysm at Memorial Hospital. Recovery from this type of surgery can be anywhere from 10 to 12 weeks.

Bruce with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Dale Mueller (Photo provided)

Well, less than a month after surgery, my recovery is well ahead of schedule. In fact, Dr. Mueller says it’s as if I’m 6 months along as opposed to a month out. So, I am able to join my News4JAX family a lot sooner than expected. And for that, I am extremely grateful.

I can’t thank you enough for all the kind well wishes (more than 300 shared online through News4JAX.com), thoughts and prayers. It means everything. I have received the cards, notes and texts you sent. They mean the world to me and made all the difference in my recovery.

And, if you’ll allow me a couple of personal notes, so much has happened in this past month! My oldest son, Jeff, and his wife, Jeca, welcomed a new daughter, Addie. My youngest, Tim, and Jana just this week welcomed a new son, Tate. That makes eight grandkids in our self-professed Brady Bunch. And our 18-year-old Emily settled into her dorm at UF. So, it has been quite an adventure this summer -- and there’s more to come.

I would be remiss if I didn’t say the biggest thank you of all to my wife, Christy. I am where I am in this life’s journey today because of her unwavering support. I love you with all my (now much stronger) heart!