Unretire & embrace an encore career

ORLANDO, Fla – “Un-retirement” is a term that describes someone who has returned to work after being retired, and it’s becoming a trend. But if you’re thinking of re-joining the workforce, there are some caveats you should consider.

Trevor Vietor retired from commercial real estate at age 65. Now three years later, he’s back to work! This time around, he’s exchanged his suits for shorts, working on the water part-time for a scenic boat tour company.

Vietor’s decision to un-retire isn’t uncommon.

A recent study found one in six retired Americans are considering returning to work. But there are some things to think about.

First, examine the benefits you might be losing. If you haven’t reached full retirement age, you can earn up to $19,560 before your Social Security benefits are impacted. After that, your check will drop by one dollar for every two dollars you earn.

If you do decide to rejoin the workforce, use your existing professional network to land a job. Reach out to former colleagues or managers about opportunities.

Also, get up to speed with technology. Learn how to conduct a Zoom call and become familiar with online platforms like LinkedIn.

If you’re like Vietor and don’t necessarily need the income, consider a job that’s low-stress, flexible and enjoyable!

As Vietor so graciously put it -- “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, why do it at all?”

A survey report concludes that the top 5 reasons people decide to retire are “personal reasons,” “needing more money,” “boredom,” “feeling lonely,” and “inflation.”