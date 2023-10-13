Celebrating our differences and understanding Indigenous peoples’ struggles

Khalako Lloyd, 2, of the Mandan and Hidatsa tribes, beats on a drum while traveling on father Julius Lloyd's shoulders during a celebratory march for Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ORLANDO, FL – Centuries before Columbus set sail, the country now known as America was home to diverse Indigenous cultures. However, today, Native Americans make up only about 3% of the U.S. population and face significant economic challenges.

It’s important to celebrate their rich traditions and contributions while acknowledging the ongoing struggles they endure.

“In 2023, Indigenous people struggle with a lot of issues that all Americans struggle with, but they also struggle with issues that are history-based, from things like poverty, to full civil rights,” said Dr. Daniel Murphree, associate professor of History at the University of Central Florida.

Murphree emphasized the ongoing battle Native Americans wage to protect their ancestral lands from urban development and mining operations. According to Indigenous Corporate Training, Inc., Native people confront various challenges, including higher incarceration rates, lower income levels, health care disparities, and reduced access to education.

“The ultimate goal was to make, to destroy the culture of Indians. They would say that, and of course, they failed, but Native people suffered for hundreds of years because of that policy,” Murphree explained.

Despite these challenges, Indigenous contributions have had a lasting impact on our country. Their early agricultural practices promoted environmental sustainability, while their substantial knowledge of plants forms the basis of herbal medicine in the U.S. Additionally, Indigenous art continues to shape modern art forms today.

Becoming an ally for Indigenous Peoples starts with deconstructing harmful stereotypes, educating yourself about Native tribes, supporting their efforts to protect their land, and caring to engage with education and entertainment outside of your typical scope of interest.