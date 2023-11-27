Busy holiday weekend not over yet for those still flying, driving home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a lot of people, it’s time to get back to work Monday after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Others are still headed home.

The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen nearly 3 million passengers yesterday, making it one of the busiest days ever.

But Monday is also a popular day to fly after the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials at Jacksonville International Airport expect 14,000 passengers to fly out of JAX on Monday.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and anticipate lines at check in and security.

Those who are driving will see some relief at the pump. The average price of gas on Thanksgiving Day was $3.03 per gallon, the lowest in three years, according to AAA. Last year it was $3.41 a gallon.

“A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”

Florida gas prices are on the verge of falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022. Sunday’s state average was $3.01 per gallon. That’s 3 cents less than last week, 31 cents less than a month ago, and 84 cents less than this year’s high of $3.85/g -- recorded in August. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view Monday’s average price.