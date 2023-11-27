Holiday sales: Find the best deal on a TV

The holiday sales are on, but while you’re looking for a great deal on a TV, you want to make sure that TV is great too.

When shopping for that television, Consumer Reports says it’s important to beware of those bargain basement doorbuster TV specials you see advertised. They’re often from lesser-known brands and Consumer Reports says they’re not always worth it.

“Remember, you’ll be watching that new TV for years. If you’re unhappy with the performance or features, you may really regret not spending a little bit more to get something better,” said Jim Willcox with Consumer Reports.

So, you’ll be armed with the best intel when shopping the holiday sales, Consumer Reports tests TVs all year long. They examine and test for the following:

How wide a TV’s viewing angle is -- so you don’t have to sit directly in front of it to get a great picture

How well a TV can reproduce deep black levels -- important for image quality, motion blur

How a TV handles action scenes

HDR or high dynamic range -- which can boost a TV’s brightness, colors and contrast so the images you see on the screen are closer to what you see in real life.

Consumer Reports crunched the numbers on three years of its TV ratings and found—models from major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony tend to perform better than lesser-known brands.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Best TVS of 2023

So, if you’re looking to snag a TV on sale, Consumer Reports’ advice is to check for deals early, often, and online. Some retailers are offering the same promotions there as they do in stores.

Worried you’ll make the wrong choice, or miss out on a better deal? Check out stores’ holiday return or price match policies—if you spot a bigger sale later in the season! Target, for instance, offers price adjustments for items bought between October 22nd and December 24th. Just contact customer service with your

receipt on hand.

And don’t worry if you don’t find a TV you love. Consumer Reports says January and February are another great time to buy. TV models that have been out for nearly a year often go on sale right around the Super Bowl.