7-year-old is 1st girl to join Jacksonville area Cub Scout den

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville girl is making history in the River City.

Mary Young, 7, is the first girl to join a Cub Scout den in the Jacksonville area. This comes a year after the Boy Scouts of America announced it would start welcoming girls into the organization and changed its rules to allow girls to join.

The decision to make the iconic programs available to both boys and girls was a result of input from current and prospective scouting families.

Mary heard the news and decided she wanted to be a Cub Scout.

If you would like to learn more and to engage in Scouting programs, visit beascout.scouting.org or call the North Florida Council at 904-388-0591.

