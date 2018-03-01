Dinosaurs coming back to Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready to travel back in time as dinosaurs are coming back to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The Dinosauria exhibit is open Friday. It features 21 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs. Guests will get to walk among a T-Rex, a Triceratops, a 50-foot long Spinosaurus, a Carnotaurus, the mysterious Therizinosaurus and more.

There is even a fossil dig pit for children to explore.

Dinosauria runs through July 7. It costs an additional $4 for the general public and $3 for zoo members. Zoo members can experience the exhibit for free from March 5-9.

The Jacksonville Zoo is also hosting a dinosaur-themed spring camp from March 19-23. You can sign up by going to the Zoo's website.

