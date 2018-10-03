Fire and fashion can be hot work

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Women make up 24 percent of people working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics jobs. That’s nearly a quarter! But many of these women face one challenge every day. But there’s one woman who came up with a solution that is giving these women a new look.

Glitz, glamour, and flare! Jaime Glas always had a passion for fashion. But never thought she could make a career of it. Instead after graduating college, she began her career as a petroleum engineer for an oil company. In the oil fields, her uniform, which was designed for men, was too big and …

“Looked like a potato sack. I’d trip over the crotch as I was walking. And I thought why don’t they make these for women.” Glas said.

After all, women comprise 22 percent of all oil and gas workers.

Glas explained, “for me, it was like wow that’s a big population of women right there that are being ignored in the market.”

So Glas stitched together her love of fashion and knowledge of real world oil fields to design a line of fire-resistant clothing for women.

Jasmin Richardson, an Engineering Science PhD Student said, “I think it’s so wonderful something can be safe and look so stylish.”

Her female counterparts even inspired the colors: from Mackenzie mint to Katherine khaki. Glas quit the oil fields to devote full time to her company called Hautework.

“I’m hoping by the end of this year, we will be selling 700 to a thousand a month.” Glas said.

And now, her fashions are starting to follow Glas out of the oil fields.

Glas said, “there’s been a couple of customers on popular tv shows, where they have to do different things with wielding and fire.”

Her goal gets closer and closer.

Glas has even presented her new business to the judges at the TV reality show shark tank, where they said her clothing line may just be the next haute thing on the market.

Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.