Study: Florida is snoring capital of America

By Jane King

Florida may be known for its sandy beaches, warm weather and Disney World, but the Sunshine State is also known for another thing -- snoring. 

According to a study from Withings, a watch and health company, Florida is the snoring capital of the United States. 

The study found that people in Jacksonville snore over five times a night, with snore durations reaching 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Florida also had one of the latest average bedtimes at 12:24 a.m.

