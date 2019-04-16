Study: Florida is snoring capital of America

Florida may be known for its sandy beaches, warm weather and Disney World, but the Sunshine State is also known for another thing -- snoring.

According to a study from Withings, a watch and health company, Florida is the snoring capital of the United States.

The study found that people in Jacksonville snore over five times a night, with snore durations reaching 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Florida also had one of the latest average bedtimes at 12:24 a.m.

