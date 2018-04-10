Jacksonville organization launches online campaign for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Downtown Ecumenical Services Council serves the people of Jacksonville by providing groceries, clothing, and financial assistance to families in emergency situations.



When those receiving aid are forced to choose, food and shelter always beats socks and underwear. That’s why DESC has launched the Great Underwear Challenge.

The Great Underwear Challenge is an online campaign for funds to provide four pairs of new underwear and socks to families who need emergency services.

As part of the Great Underwear Challenge, DESC will provide underwear and socks to those who simply cannot afford basic needs.

According to David Clark, DESC executive director,the goal is raise $50,000 to provide up to four pairs of socks and underwear to those who visit DESC.

A DESC wrap-up celebration event will take place is Tuesday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mellow Mushroom in Avondale.



