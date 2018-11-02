Major technology upgrade coming to Orange Park Medical Center

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park Medical Center is introducing new technology throughout the hospital with the goal of improving patient care. It’s part of a $6.4 million upgrade. It’s one of eight hospitals in the country and the first in Florida to implement six new high-tech features.

The technology upgrades include wireless vital monitoring, electronic communication boards in patient rooms, an equipment locating system, patient smart bands, an advanced nurse call system and secure mobile devices for staff.

Hospital officials said the upgrades improve patient safety and communication.

“They are able to get ahold of their caregivers by pushing a button no matter where they’re at in the hospital and that has been huge to not just get another caregiver at the nurses desk that may not be taking care of you but to get someone that’s taking care of you, knows your story, knows your feelings, the reason you’re in and your care here,” explained Jason Walker, Director of IT.

The hospital has been implementing the new technology for the last 18 months. They expect all phases to be complete in 2020.

