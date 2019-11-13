Money Matters: Want better grades? Get off Facebook

Jane King was live from the NASDAQ on "The Morning Show" with Wednesday's Money Matters report.

Using Facebook probably won't make you any better at reading real books. In fact, cutting back on Facebook could boost students' grades, according to some recent research from the University of Technology Sydney.

The study found that the more time students spent on Facebook, the worse their grades were.

For example, students who reported using Facebook for three hours a day or more had test scores about 10% lower than those who used Facebook less often.

