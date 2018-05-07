New health care options coming to Yulee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Baptist Health plans to build a nearly 25-acre wellness complex in Yulee, which is seeing more growth than any other city in Nassau County.

The new development will stand right across from the Wildlight community, along Florida A1A and Harper Chapel Road.

As the community's housing and business market grows, neighbors in the area are excited to have more medical options close by.

"We have a rising population which will be needing more nurses and doctors and places to get care, and not have to go into Jacksonville to do so," said Stephanie Mayberry, who's lived in Yulee for 15 years.

As far as when construction would start, Baptist Health said it was not releasing the development timeframe at this time.

Baptist Health already has one location in Nassau County, a 62-bed hospital in Fernandina Beach.

