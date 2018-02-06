STEM students host expo for science enthusiasts

Local students are showing their love for science and math.

River City Science Academy (RCSA) is a group of four public charter schools in Duval County serving grades K-12. The academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, after growing from 200 students to more than 2,500. RCSA schools are STEM-focused and designed to prepare students to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.

RCSA is hosting a STEM and Health Expo for the public.

There are also main events throughout the day that are large-scale, exciting experiments produced by RCSA teachers and students.

The mission of the expo is to inspire a love for STEM in Jacksonville families. Students and staff help run the events, but there are experiments and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The expo will bring together vendors and experts in STEM and health fields for a day of fun and education.

There is something for everyone at the expo with a wide variety of vendors including the FBI, JSO, UF Health and 70 more bringing hands-on activities and community health resources.

The STEM and Health Expo is a free public event for Jacksonville families. This year, the 6th annual STEM and Health Expo will take place Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 3p.m. at RCSA’s Beach Blvd. campus, located at 7565 Beach Blvd.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.