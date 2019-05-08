Gotta Go: Family fun awaits when you play, ride, explore in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - For The Morning Show's weeklong series, “The Places You Gotta Go That You Don't Know,” my family and Jen Waugh's family headed to Nassau County for a very special, fun-filled day.

Every activity was a new adventure for my 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

The kids and I played at the pinball museum, ate lunch at an old gas station and visited Fort Clinch State Park with Jen and her children. Jen's kids were old enough to enjoy a horse ride on the beach, too.

RELATED: Check out our zippy trip in St. Augustine |

This 'bone-'littered beach is worth a visit

It was a lot to get through in one day, but with no breaks, we got it done. I would suggest visiting one or two of these places in a day, but if you're up for all four, make sure you map out a plan for the marathon.

Fernandina Beach Pinball Museum

We learned little-known history about the game of pinball at the interactive Fernandina Beach Pinball Museum.

Visitors can enjoy some of the newest pinball machines but also knock the ball around in a machine that debuted in the 1930s.

The museum is at 2106 Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach's Sadler Square shopping center.

Hours and cost:

Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Daily admission with unlimited play is $14 for adults and $12 for children under 12

You can also pay $10 for a one-hour “try them” special

For more information, check the museum website or call 904-435-8424.

Kelly Seahorse Ranch

The only state-endorsed horse ranch located on the beach in Florida, Kelly Seahorse Ranch is a family owned business where you can ride down the beach trail to the beautiful remote beaches of scenic Amelia Island State Park.

The ranch itself is “nestled within the maritime forest” of Amelia Island State Park on State Road A1A at the southernmost end of the island.

No experience is necessary to ride the horses, but you have to be at least 4 feet, 6 inches tall and can't weigh more than 230 pounds. Only riders age 13 years and older are allowed, and reservations are required.

Hours and cost:

Rides can be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

One-hour guided beach rides leave at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (tide permitting) -- with a maximum of 10 riders per tour

Price is $85 per person

There are some other important rules and restrictions you should know before you make a reservation. For more information, check out the ranch's website or call 904-491-5166.

T-Rays Burger Station

All the locals suggested we have lunch at T-Rays Burger Station on South 8th Street in Fernandina Beach. When you get that many recommendations, you just have to check it out.

I've passed T-Rays before but never stopped in. We were in for a treat!

The restaurant is a converted gas station, and you can still see the pumps out front. And what's on the menu will also get you pumped!

Check out T-Ray's Burger Station menu or call 904-261-6310 for more information.

Hours and cost:

Open 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sundays

Breakfast is served daily until 10:30 a.m.

Prices range from about $4 to about $14.

Fort Clinch State Park

History meets nature at Fort Clinch State Park on Atlantic Avenue in Fernandina Beach.

We took a guided nature walk, toured the historic fort and went shark tooth hunting on the beach.

Hours and cost:

Park open from 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days per year

Fort open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Visitor center open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

$6 per vehicle with a limit of 2 to 8 people per vehicle

$4 for a single occupant vehicle

$2.50 per person for Fort admission

$2 for pedestrians, bicyclists, extra passengers

For more information on experiences the park offers, including camping opportunities, visit the Fort Clinch State Park website or call 904-277-7274.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.