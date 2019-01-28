Man, elderly mother critically injured inside Bartram Springs home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 86-year-old woman and her 61-year-old son were found critically injured Sunday morning in what police believe is a domestic-related incident in their Bartram Springs home.

Jacksonville firefighters, then police responded about 11 a.m. when someone who knows the family reported seeing a man unconscious in the house. Officers forced entry and found the adult son and his mother with life-threatening injuries and took them to a hospital.

Police are treating it as a domestic-related incident because their investigation showed no signs of forced entry, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police are still investigating the incident.

JSO said out-of-town family members became concerned after not hearing for a couple of days from the mother and son who lived in the home. They first called for rescue personnel, and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue called police.

