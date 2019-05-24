Baby who died in day care van to be honored at vigil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after 4-month-old Brooklyn died when she was left strapped in a car safety seat inside a van parked in the sun for 4½ hours, the baby's mother and others will gather at the Westside day care center where it happened.

The baby's mother, Lancia Isaac, urged people on her Facebook page to join them for a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. at 5668 Lenox Ave.

"It would mean alot if everyone came out to support," Isaac posted.

Police said when Isaac called the center Wednesday to make arrangements to pick up Brooklyn and her two older children, that's when they went looking for the baby and found her unresponsive in the van parked in front of the center on Lenox Avenue.

Hours after the infant was found in the van, police arrested 56-year-old Darryl Allyn Ewing, the co-director of Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool and Academy and driver of the van.

Sheriff's officials said Ewing refused to talk to detectives. He appeared before a judge Thursday morning, where he was ordered held on $75,000 bond. If Ewing is released, he is ordered to have no contact with any children.

The Florida Department of Children and Families ordered an immediate suspension of the day care center's license since the business never told state inspectors they were transporting children, so standards of vehicle safety and driver qualifications were never addressed.

Isaac set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the cost of Brooklyn's funeral. Within 24 hours, donors had more than doubled her goal of $10,000.

