Motorcycle driver severely injured in head-on collision with a car, according to JSO

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Collins Road early Saturday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the car was driving eastbound on Collins Road around 2:20 a.m., when it crashed into a westbound motorcycle head-on. The reasons and fault are still unknown.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The car driver was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO deputies say the 4500 block of Collins Road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while Traffic Homicide detectives investigate the accident.





