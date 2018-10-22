Motorcyclist killed in collision on Beach Blvd., Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A motorcyclist was killed late Sunday night after colliding with a pickup truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe the person driving the motorcycle was traveling east on Beach Blvd. at around 11:20 p.m. That is when a pickup truck turned, and the two collided. The cyclist died of their injuries at the crash scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital.

Multiple eastbound lanes of the Beach Blvd. were closed as officers investigated the crash. As of now, it is unclear who is at fault. JSO's traffic homicide unit is now investigating.

