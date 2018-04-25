News

Cameo Combo Tuesdays: Movie, popcorn and a drink for $10 at AMC theaters

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Movie night? Count us in! 

AMC announces that tickets are $5 every Tuesday with an AMC Stub membership.

To make it even better, they have launched their $5 Cameo Combo Tuesdays. With this deal you can get your ticket, popcorn and drink for $10. 

To learn more about this deal, click HERE

AMC LOCATIONS: 

  • AMC Regency 24 - 9451 Regency Square Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32225
  • AMC CLASSIC Yulee 10 - 96012 Lofton Square Court Yulee, Florida 32097
  • AMC Orange Park 24 -1910 Wells Road Orange Park, Florida 32073

 

