Murder suspect from Mississippi caught in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S Marshal Service tells News4Jax that it captured a wanted murder suspect from Meridian, Mississippi, in Jacksonville Friday.

The marshals say O' Derrick Mosley surrendered without incident at a home on West 13th Street. A report from WTOK-TV states Mosley was wanted for a fatal shooting outside a Meridian nightclub in February.

The Marshals tell News4Jax Mosley has family in Jacksonville.

"Any time you have an individual who has committed a felony and flees outside the state, the U.S. Marshals offer its assistance in tracking that individual down," said Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.

Jail records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office show Mosley is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1 p.m. for a hearing on transferring him back to Mississippi.

