Mysterious sea creature washes ashore in St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A mysterious sea creature washed ashore in St. Simons Island and it has beachgoers scratching their heads.

Jeff Warren and his son were at Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge just north of St. Simons Island in Georgia Friday when they came upon the creature on a barrier island.

Warren thought it was a dead seal, but said when he got a closer look it resembled more of the Loch Ness monster.

Warren sent the photo to News4Jax and said the creature was about 4 to 5 feet long with two fins, though only one can be seen in the picture.

The creature has little teeth about one-eighth of an inch long.

Is this creature a sea monster or just an oddly-shaped fish? For now, it remains a mystery.

