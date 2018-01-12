Nassau County deputies search for man last seen in August

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for help to find a missing man in Nassau County.

Tony Lee Bennett, 46, was last seen by his relatives Aug. 31. They reported him missing to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Dec. 23.

Deputies did not say why Bennett was reported missing four months after he was last seen by family.

Bennett is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He has lived in Fernandina Beach in the past and has frequented Jacksonville. He has also lived in Georgia, deputies said.

Anyone with information that could lead to Bennett's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Herrington at 904-548-4003. To remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be entered online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

