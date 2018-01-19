Nassau County deputy fired, under criminal investigation

YULEE, Fla. - A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy has been fired amid a criminal investigation into the falsifying of arrest reports.

Court documents show Deputy Kyle Tholl’s termination has tainted at least seven cases, which have been dropped by the state attorney’s office. News4Jax has learned that more cases could be dropped.

Tholl, a K-9 officer, had been with the department since 2014. The seven cases dropped involve arrests that took place after traffic stops.

Six of the people arrested were charged with drug possession. One was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The State Attorney noted the firing of Tholl, and said he “was recently terminated from the employment of the NCSO due to falsifying reports.” It also said, "His credibility is at issue such that his testimony cannot be relied upon.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tholl was terminated for integrity and trust issues.

“As sheriff, I expect our employees to be held to a high standard of honesty, integrity and professionalism and if those are compromised in any way, I have an obligation to our citizens, the public and our agency to make sure our integrity is safeguarded," Leeper said. "The oath we take are words that sets us apart from all other professions. It takes a special person to live up to them and unfortunately, some fall short. Once the investigations are complete, we will provide more details.”



