Nassau County investigates substitute teacher over classroom comment

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Some Nassau County parents are outraged by comments a substitute teacher at Fernandina Beach Middle School said to a Hispanic student that they are calling racist and unprofessional.

One parent told News4Jax this is an example of a big problem at Nassau County schools.

Tarah Dunlop said her 12-year-old daughter came home from school Thursday afternoon upset about how the substitute treated her Hispanic classmate.

"He asked a question and she didn’t understand what he said and was basically saying, 'speak English,'" Dunlap said. "I think the kid got combative at that point, and it became a back-and-forth."

According to a note written by Dunlop’s sixth-grade daughter, the substitute said, “kid would get deported if he didn't do his work," criticized the child's English and told him "he would be sent by Trump to a camp that illegal kids go."

"I was absolutely mortified -- furious. This is not something that I want my child to witness, that I want another child to go through," Dunlap said. "Does this seem like role model behavior? Absolutely not."

Dunlop called the principal and was told the issue was also reported to guidance counselors at the school. The school district said the incident is under investigation.

"The district is investigating what happened and will take action. The district does not tolerate racial discrimination," said Ray Poole, Nassau County School District's director of legal services.

Dunlop said she’s glad the district is looking into it but hopes this will bring about a bigger change.

"This is not an isolated incident. I’ve heard from my daughter and other kids that this is just the final straw," Dunlop said. "We’ve had discussions with other parents about incidents that have happened with racism, kids sexuality, things of that sort."

Dunlop said she personally does not know the child who was involved but says nothing he said or did in the classroom would warrant that type of treatment from a teacher or a substitute.

