A family thought they were just baking a pizza. Then they found a snake inside their oven

A family in North Carolina thought they were just making themselves some dinner, but there was something else in the oven with the frozen pizza.

Amber Helm's husband Robert went to preheat their oven Monday night for what she said she thought would be an easy dinner. Once it had heated, Robert popped a frozen pizza in.

The Helms noticed smoke in the kitchen of their Wake Forest home before realizing there was a snake in the oven, according to CNN affiliate WRAL.

“The oven started smoking and I told my boys ‘back up’ so I can make sure a fire or anything didn’t happen,” Amber Helm told WRAL. “I looked closely and was like ‘Oh my God! That’s a friggin’ snake.'”

