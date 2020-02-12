Dead birds found in passenger’s baggage from China at Virginia airport
Agriculture officials have incinerated a box of dead birds that a traveler from China tried to bring into the U.S.
Officials say the birds were discovered in the passenger’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport last month.
When officials intercepted the package, the passenger said it was cat food. There’s still no word on what kind of birds they were.
They were tiny, about 2.5 to 3.5 inches in length. Bird imports from China are prohibited because of potential exposure to avian influenza.
.@CBP agriculture specialists at Dulles airport continue to protect our nation's vital agricultural resources and our economy by intercepting potential animal threats, like those posed by these tiny dead birds from China packaged as "pet food." Read https://t.co/uJj5o5xfmN pic.twitter.com/xTldZ6G6jM— CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) February 10, 2020
