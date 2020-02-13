Missing South Carolina girl found dead, being investigating as homicide

CAYCE, S.C. – UPDATE – The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to WIS-TV.

The body of a man has also been found near Faye’s body. Authorities have not said if his death is being investigated as a homicide and have not said if his death is connected to Swetlik’s. His identity and age have not been released.

Authorities say that Swetlik’s body was found close to where she was last seen.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in South Carolina are searching for two cars that were caught on camera leaving the neighborhood of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Police say these two cars were seen leaving the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen.

Investigators have not been able to identify or interview the drivers, so they’re relying on information from people who live nearby.

Faye was last seen in her yard Monday afternoon after she got off the school bus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact this number: 803-205-4444.