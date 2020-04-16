Here’s President Trump’s plan to reopen America

As millions of Americans stay home in response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Thursday provided the first glimpse of what things will look like as they gradually transition back to normal.

The president has presented governors with a set of guidelines, dubbed “Opening Up America Again,” that provides a blueprint for resuming ordinary activities incrementally, depending on how hard states and regions have been hit.

DOCUMENT: Read the president’s plan to reopen America

As the Associated Press reports, the guidelines aim to relax restrictions in areas with lower infection rates, while keeping them in place longer in areas with higher transmission rates. Read more here or view the plan below: