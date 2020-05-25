You can livestream these Memorial Day events today

The traditions of your Memorial Day barbecues may be tried and true, but in the times of a pandemic, they’re bound to look a bit different this year.

MostMemorial Day parades and public ceremonies have been canceled, but there are other ways you can still pay tribute those who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving the nation.

Public events at all national cemeteries, including the longtime tradition of Boy Scouts and other groups placing American flags on the graves of veterans, have been canceled.

Each national cemetery, however, will still conduct a wreath laying ceremony along with a moment of silence and the playing of Taps, which will be livestreamed on the National Cemetery Administration's Facebook page.

You can also pay tribute to a service member interred at a national cemetery by leaving a comment online at the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

For the first time in its 31-year history, the National Memorial Day Concert will be held virtually. The concert, hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, will feature the US Army Chorus, the National Symphony Orchestra, Broadway star Kelli O’Hara among others.

It will be livestreamed on PBS.org, YouTube and Facebook at 8 p.m. ET.

Ancestry is also livestreaming a virtual "Memorial Day Parade of Heroes" on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. ET. The 45-minute production will be hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and feature musical performances by singer Tori Kelly.