US releases names of troops killed in Kabul

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

The 11 Marines are

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Also killed were Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.