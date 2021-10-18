Colin Powell, decorated general and 1st Black US secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Gen. Colin Powell died from COVID-19 complications on Monday, his family announced.

The 84-year-old former U.S. Secretary of State made history by becoming the first African American to hold the position.

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

His family said the general was fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.