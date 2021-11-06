Astroworld concertgoers describe deadly chaos at NRG park in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – As law enforcement officers began their investigation after the chaos at NRG Park cleared, Astroworld concertgoers who returned to the scene Saturday described Friday night’s deadly concert to News4Jax sister station KPRC in Houston.

For many in attendance, the concert was a fun experience. For others, it was chilling and heartbreaking.

Depending on where people were inside the venue really impacted their experience. All of the concertgoers agreed that it was an intense night they will never forget.

Alfredo Escobedo said he flew to Houston from California for Astroworld. He was in the front row, directly behind the barricade to the main stage.

Video he recorded at 9:39 p.m. Friday night shows Travis Scott performing.

“Honestly, it was like a movie,” Escobedo said. “Everyone was going crazy, people were falling, passing out, had to carry ten people just to get air. It was crazy.”

Another concertgoer in town from Austin said, “I was in it. I was right on the front gate, so I was part of it. I was maybe in it for about an hour and a half before I had security pull me out, along with hundreds of other people.”

Jonas Fuessel said he could not breathe after a while. Unfortunately, he was not alone.

“There were people all around me on the ground,” said Jonas. “We were all trying to pick them up, but it’s too sandwiched to bend down and pick somebody up. So, people stayed where they were at.”

His mother, Tammi, said she has been to many concerts, but never experienced anything like Astroworld.

“The crowd was jumping. There was a point where Travis paused and saw the ambulance coming. I was on the platform watching, and I thought he is going to stop them, he’s going to tell people to calm down,” Tammi said. “But, he didn’t. He just got everybody more crunk, and then it just got carried away.”

David Simmons came from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s unpredictable, it’s overwhelming, it’s exhilarating, it’s a thrill,” Simmons said. “It’s everything in one.”

Simmons calls himself a “ragger” and said he has been to many of Scott’s concerts.

“I knew people were passing out, it’s something that typically happens at shows,” he said. “But, people seem to get up at a certain point. But there was a point people weren’t getting up.”

Simmons said despite all that was happening, he was not worried, concerned or afraid.

“I came by myself,” he said. “That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come by myself because I knew how intense it was going to be.”