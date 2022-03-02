FDA recalls infant formula following child’s death, FitBit for burn risk

An example of some Abbott Similac powdered baby formula included in the February 2022 recall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled two items that you may have inside your home right now.

The recalls include one for baby formula and one for a smartwatch.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning users of both products to return them, or throw them out, immediately

Below is more information on both recalls.

More Similac baby formula recalled following report of baby death

Abbott Nutrition is recalling more Similac formula made in Michigan. It includes one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula another report of a bacterial infection.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating reports of illness connected to formula from Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

On Monday, the FDA said a child consumed Similac PM 60/40 before getting a Cronobacter sakazakii infection and dying.

Ad

The recall includes Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas.

The FDA said buyers should avoid Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas if they meet all of the following criteria:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.

The code on the container includes K8, SH or Z2.

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

If you have already purchased one of the formulas mentioned above and you still have your receipt, you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If not, the best advice is to toss it.

Fitbit is recalling a million of the FitBit Ionic watches

Fitbit made the recall after 78 reports of burn injuries -- two of those reports being third-degree burns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the battery in the smartwatch can overheat, causing that burn.

Fitbit said they’ve received at least 115 reports of the watches overheating in the U.S.

The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch was sold in the U.S. in stores like Best Buy, Kohls, Target, and Amazon from 2017 to December 2021.

Ad

If you have one of these watches, the company says even if you believe it’s working properly to stop using it.

You are entitled to a refund of $299. They also are giving a discount code of 40% off other Fitbits for anyone who is affected by the recall.

To get the refund click here. For a full list of recalled products, click here.