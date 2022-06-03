84º

Have you seen them? FBI releases photos of men accused of attacking law enforcement during Capitol riot

Staff, News4JAX

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a U.S. Army reservist who worked on a Navy base stormed the U.S. Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create a clean slate, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the start of the New Jersey man's trial. A lawyer for Hale-Cusanelli told jurors that groupthink and a desperate desire to be heard drove him to follow a mob into the Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The FBI just released new images from the Capitol siege on Jan. 6 last year.

The photos released on social media Friday are of men accused of attacking law enforcement during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a crowd of angry demonstrators supporting soon-to-be former President Donald Trump demanded that the counting of presidential electoral votes be stopped, then surrounded the Capitol and broke into the building.

Lawmakers scattered, police were beaten and a woman was fatally shot as she tried to climb through a barricaded doorway that led to the House floor.

The riot led to hundreds facing multiple federal charges, and the FBI is still looking to identify some who were there.

Anyone who recognizes someone in the photos below can share tips by visiting http://tips.fbi.gov or calling 1-800-225-5324.

