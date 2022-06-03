Have you seen them? FBI releases photos of men accused of attacking law enforcement during Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a U.S. Army reservist who worked on a Navy base stormed the U.S. Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create a clean slate, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the start of the New Jersey man's trial. A lawyer for Hale-Cusanelli told jurors that groupthink and a desperate desire to be heard drove him to follow a mob into the Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The FBI just released new images from the Capitol siege on Jan. 6 last year.

The photos released on social media Friday are of men accused of attacking law enforcement during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a crowd of angry demonstrators supporting soon-to-be former President Donald Trump demanded that the counting of presidential electoral votes be stopped, then surrounded the Capitol and broke into the building.

Lawmakers scattered, police were beaten and a woman was fatally shot as she tried to climb through a barricaded doorway that led to the House floor.

The riot led to hundreds facing multiple federal charges, and the FBI is still looking to identify some who were there.

Anyone who recognizes someone in the photos below can share tips by visiting http://tips.fbi.gov or calling 1-800-225-5324.

Does the person in these photos look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The #FBI needs your help to identify them. Share tips with us by visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or calling 1-800-225-5324. Mention photo 531. pic.twitter.com/wwYFLYseDS — FBI (@FBI) June 3, 2022

The #FBI needs your help to identify individuals who allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. If you recognize the person in these photos, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip. Reference photo 530. pic.twitter.com/22Qc6UycFI — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022

Does the person in these pictures look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to identify them. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or call 1-800-225-5324 to submit a tip, and mention photo 529. pic.twitter.com/GsjVOpyml5 — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022