Have you seen them? FBI releases photos of men accused of attacking law enforcement during Capitol riot

The FBI just released new images from the Capitol siege on Jan. 6 last year.
The photos released on social media Friday are of men accused of attacking law enforcement during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a crowd of angry demonstrators supporting soon-to-be former President Donald Trump demanded that the counting of presidential electoral votes be stopped, then surrounded the Capitol and broke into the building.
Lawmakers scattered, police were beaten and a woman was fatally shot as she tried to climb through a barricaded doorway that led to the House floor.
The riot led to hundreds facing multiple federal charges, and the FBI is still looking to identify some who were there.
Anyone who recognizes someone in the photos below can share tips by visiting http://tips.fbi.gov or calling 1-800-225-5324.
Does the person in these photos look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The #FBI needs your help to identify them. Share tips with us by visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or calling 1-800-225-5324. Mention photo 531. pic.twitter.com/wwYFLYseDS— FBI (@FBI) June 3, 2022
The #FBI needs your help to identify individuals who allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. If you recognize the person in these photos, call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip. Reference photo 530. pic.twitter.com/22Qc6UycFI— FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022
Does the person in these pictures look familiar? They allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to identify them. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or call 1-800-225-5324 to submit a tip, and mention photo 529. pic.twitter.com/GsjVOpyml5— FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022
Do you know the person in these photos? They allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the #FBI needs your help to ID them. To submit a tip, dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD, and mention photo 528. pic.twitter.com/hsmOdFpf1B— FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022