Medical examiner report finds Ivana Trump’s death was accidental

FILE - Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, on Sept. 7, 2007. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died as a result of accidental blunt impact injuries, according to a statement Friday from the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

“The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement posted by multiple news outlets.

Ivana Trump was 73.

She was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s.

They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, formerly Zlin, which had just been renamed by the Communists who took over the country in 1948.

She was married four times, most recently to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi. The two divorced in 2009 after a year of marriage but continued to see each other off and on until 2019, when she told the New York Post the relationship had run its course. He died last year of cancer at 49.