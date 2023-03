Officials say at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Raymond, Minnesota.

RAYMOND, Minn. – Officials say at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota.

Residents in the small town about two hours west of Minneapolis evacuated after the derailment sparked a fire.

The Raymond Fire Department said the evacuation was a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating what caused the derailment.