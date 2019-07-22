Creative solution may have been found for Blue Bell

No one will be licking these containers of Blue Bell ice cream on National Ice Cream Day!

There may be a new creative solution to Blue Bell's ice cream licking problem.

The Fulshear Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of two Blue Bell containers with an added seal.

It's not clear whether the grocery store applied the seal or the Police Department did.

After a girl was seen licking a Blue Bell ice cream and then placing it back into a freezer case in a viral video, police were nervous about copycats across the country.

It turns out they were just in their concern.

Lenise Martin III, 36, of Louisiana, was arrested less than a week later after a video of him allegedly licking a Blue Bell ice cream container from a grocery store in Belle Rose was uploaded on Facebook.



