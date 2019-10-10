Ford dealership offering Bible, flag and AR-15 voucher during promotion

HONEA PATH, S.C. - A Ford dealership is offering customers a Bible, flag and gun voucher during their "God, guns and America" promotion, WDIV reports.

Carolina Ford, in Honea Path, South Carolina, is getting national attention for the promotion, according to WSPA.

"You purchase a vehicle [and] you will be actually leaving the dealership with a Bible and your American flag. We will give a voucher to you to go to a local reputable gun store," Carolina Ford General Manager Derrick Hughes told the TV station. "We've had people from as far as Texas [and] Pennsylvania. I think we've had a couple of them from Oklahoma."

The promotion, which runs through November, included a $400 voucher to Locked N Loaded in Abbeville, South Carolina, for a Smith and Wesson AR-15.

The gun store told WSPA they aren't giving away guns and those who want to use the voucher would need to pass a background check. They can also use the voucher for other items in the store.

"What we don't want is someone who bought a car, and they know they can't buy a firearm to give that to somebody else to come in here and get it," the store owner told WSPA. "Not going to happen! We will squish that. We know the name of the person who bought the car, who signed [for it] and that's why we require a copy of their driver's license."

As of Wednesday, no one has tried to redeem the firearm voucher at Locked N Loaded.

